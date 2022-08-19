Watch CBS News
By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

Grand Junction Rockies ownership group sells team
Dick Monfort has sold the Rockies, but not the team in Denver. Monfort is part of the ownership group that sold the Grand Junction Rockies.

The team was bought by the Future Legends Complex out of Windsor. The 118-acre property will host the Northern Colorado Owlz baseball team.

Both teams will remain in the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent baseball league.

New ownership says the Rockies will stay in Grand Junction and Sulpizio Field will undergo enhancements to ensure it better serves the team and the community.

Monfort's ownership group says it was the right time for the sale due to changes in the affiliation of minor league baseball.

