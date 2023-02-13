Law enforcement community in Jefferson County mourns death of K-9 officer Graffit

The law enforcement community in Jefferson County is mourning a fallen K-9 officer. Graffit the dog was killed in the midst of a police action in which human and canine officers pursued and eventually captured a suspect in the area of the Colorado School of Mines. The college campus was closed down Monday morning as a result.

Graffit Lakewood Police

The situation started when the campus police requested assistance from Golden police after a car was spotted with a man inside slumped over the steering wheel. He was not responsive to officers' attempts to alert him.

When the man woke up, police say he was able to free himself from an officer's grasp and take off. As officers ran after him, police say he pointed a gun at them.

At one point, the suspect fired shots and the K-9 was struck and died.

Shelter-in-place alerts went out to everyone on the college campus while officers searched for the suspect.

Just before 5 a.m., the suspect came out of hiding and surrendered.

The campus was expected to reopen at midday.