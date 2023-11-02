Colorado Gov. Jared Polis proposes education budget focused on preparing students for careers in STEM

Gov. Jared Polis proposes education budget focused on preparing students for careers in STEM

No one knows just how vital funding for science and math is to student success more than middle school science teacher Mike Mural. He has taught science at Aurora Quest Middle School for 15 years and his school is one of the top STEM schools in Colorado.

"The next wave of great Colorado scientists are sitting right here in this gym," said Mural.

Thursday his school got a $50,000 grant from the State of Colorado to keep it up.

"Science and STEM education are the foundation for fostering innovation problem solving and progress," said Mural.

One of his students eighth grader Elaine says her school's emphasis on science has prepared her for the future.

"These are the experiences that made me see how I can apply my life at school to my real life outside of it," said Elaine. 'We are scientists. We are the future."

That's why Gov. Jared Polis is pushing for full funding of public schools in next year's budget which will also allocate $7.8 million for work-based learning.

Especially schools focusing on science enrichment programs. He wants more hands-on experiences for students statewide like Elaine got at Aurora Quest. He thinks this will better prepare them for the workforce, and help them make informed career choices.

"We're also seeking some additional funds for after-school science programs," said Polis.

Mural says this kind of commitment is great for students.

'With grants and funding like this schools in Colorado will be better able to provide opportunities for students to be immersed in science and stem experiences," said Mural.