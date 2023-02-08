Gov. Polis stresses more housing is key to Colorado's economic health

By Ellis Arnold

If lawmakers don't act to make housing more affordable now, "we will soon face a spiraling point of no return."

That's what Gov. Jared Polis said in January, during his annual State of the State Address. He noted myriad problems linked to rising housing costs.

People, he said, "are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work."

"That means more traffic, lost time and money spent on long commutes, more air pollution, and greater economic and workforce challenges," Polis said.

Polis added that rising housing prices are "putting the dream of homeownership out of range for more and more Coloradans."

