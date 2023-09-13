Gov. Jared Polis orders state to phase out "loud, smelly, noisy" yard tools

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order aimed at making Colorado greener, cleaner, and quieter. It requires the state - and state contractors - to phase out all gas-powered lawn and garden tools over the next two years and replace them with electric equipment.

The order covers everything from mowers and blowers to de-thatchers and weed wackers.

"We're going to lead the way on this. We're going to move away from the loud, smelly, noisy equipment with diesel fuel to the lower cost, cleaner, quieter electric leaf blowers and lawn mowers," Polis said.

A total of 75% of the lawn equipment used to keep up the grounds at the state Capitol is already electric but the transition isn't as far along at other state buildings and Colorado's 43 state parks.

So the governor decided to step on the gas, considering the small tools create considerable pollution. The EPA says one gas mower emits the same pollution per hour as 11 cars.

The governor's executive order not only addresses lawn equipment but the lawn itself. It calls for a shift to water-wise landscaping as well as water-efficient plumbing and appliances as replacements are needed.

"The state is going to be asking others to do this, and we do want private partners to do this, we want people to do this in their homes... the state needs to lead the way. We need to put our own skin in the game."

The governor said while the changes may cost the state more on the front end, they'll save the state money in gas and water in the long run. The executive order comes as the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission considers banning both government and commercial entities from using gas-powered lawn equipment during the summer months and businesses in metro area counties with high ozone from selling them altogether.

The state is offering a tax credit right now to anyone who switches from gas to electric lawn equipment.