Gov. Jared Polis endorses proposed Mount Evans name change to Mount Blue Sky

Gov. Jared Polis has endorsed the proposal to change the name of Mount Evans in a letter to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names. The letter is the last piece of information from Colorado that is being collected as the U.S. Board of Geographic Names considers a change.

The endorsement by Colorado's governor follows the unanimous approval by the 15 members of Colorado's Geographic Naming Board of changing the name to Mount Blue Sky.

"I think it's one that will be to the credit of Colorado to say look, we reflect on who are. We want a name for one of Colorado's iconic mountains that more Coloradans can be proud of. And the fact that it was unanimous, really weighed heavily on me," said Polis.



The idea of the name change arose several years ago from those who wished that the mountain would no longer carry the name of former territorial governor John Evans. Evans was eventually pushed out of office over his connection to the Sand Creek Massacre of approximately 150 Cheyenne and Arapaho people. While there were several possible names suggested, the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes backed the idea of Mount Blue Sky, named for the Arapaho people.

Opinions on the matter have varied among locals.

"Naming it Mount Blue Sky makes a lot of sense to me. You know, naming it after the people who lived here," said Ken Slaymaker who founded Slaymaker Cellars.

"They should not rename anything. They named them that way for a purpose in the beginning on it. Whenever you rename something you're taking away the history that goes behind it too," said longtime former resident Dick Hedges.

"I definitely understand the importance of Indigenous respect in this area, especially as this place has such deep indigenous roots. It's like how do you balance that really challenging equation, there's so much rich history in this area. Not just Indigenous history but tons of history from all people who have been here for a really long time," said resident and business owner Sadie Schultz.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names is likely to place the issue on its schedule for discussion on March 9. The board will make the final decision. In the past, the board has commonly agreed with state positions on name changes, but not always.