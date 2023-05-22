Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law with emphasis on renewable energy

Gov. Jared Polis signed several more bills into law on Monday. The new bills help meet the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by the year 2040.

DENVER, CO - MAY 9: Colorado Governor Jared Polis stands with other legislators during a press conference in the West foyer of the Colorado State Capitol on May 9, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One bill will ensure carbon management projects are eligible for grants under the Clean Air Grant program for those who make the switch to green energy. Another will allow the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to regulate other resources and a third will advance the use of clean hydrogen in Colorado.