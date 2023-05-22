Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law with emphasis on renewable energy

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law with emphasis on renewable energy
Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law with emphasis on renewable energy 00:23

Gov. Jared Polis signed several more bills into law on Monday. The new bills help meet the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by the year 2040.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis sums up the work of the 74th General Assembly of the Colorado State Legislature.
DENVER, CO - MAY 9: Colorado Governor Jared Polis stands with other legislators during a press conference in the West foyer of the Colorado State Capitol on May 9, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One bill will ensure carbon management projects are eligible for grants under the Clean Air Grant program for those who make the switch to green energy. Another will allow the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to regulate other resources and a third will advance the use of clean hydrogen in Colorado.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 3:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.