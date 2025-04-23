Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Earth Day, wants to make Colorado leader in energy efficiency
Gov. Jared Polis celebrated Earth Day on Tuesday by working to make Colorado a leader in energy efficiency. He signed an executive order at Cherry Creek State Park that outlines the state's goals to invest in clean energy and decrease the use of fossil fuels.
The order includes reducing emissions in state operations by 50% by 2034 and reducing water consumption by at least 20% across agencies.
"This work is first and foremost a reflection of the values we hold. Smart stewardship of public resources, care for our environment, commitment to preserving and protecting our state for generations to come, saving taxpayers money," said Polis.
He went on to say that this executive order will continue to push Colorado to the forefront of green initiatives.