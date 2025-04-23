Watch CBS News
Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Earth Day, wants to make Colorado leader in energy efficiency

Jennifer McRae
Gov. Polis celebrates Earth Day with executive order to make Colorado leader in energy efficiency
Gov. Jared Polis celebrated Earth Day on Tuesday by working to make Colorado a leader in energy efficiency. He signed an executive order at Cherry Creek State Park that outlines the state's goals to invest in clean energy and decrease the use of fossil fuels. 

The order includes reducing emissions in state operations by 50% by 2034 and reducing water consumption by at least 20% across agencies. 

Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs executive order to make the state government more sustainable.
AURORA, CO - APRIL 22: Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs his executive order after speaking during a press conference next to the swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora, Colorado on April 22, 2025. Behind the governor is Windi Padia, COO Department of Natural Resourse, Danny Katz, executive director for CoPIRG, Caitlin Casassa, director of Office of Sustainability, Will Toor, Executive Director of Colorado Energy Office, and Kelly Nordini, executive director Conservation Colorado.  Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"This work is first and foremost a reflection of the values we hold. Smart stewardship of public resources, care for our environment, commitment to preserving and protecting our state for generations to come, saving taxpayers money," said Polis. 

He went on to say that this executive order will continue to push Colorado to the forefront of green initiatives.  

