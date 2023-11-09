Gov. Jared Polis calls special session of state Legislature over rising property taxes in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis called a special session of the state Legislature to address the issue of rising property taxes in Colorado. He made the official announcement Thursday morning.

Gov. Jared Polis calls a special session for property tax relief. CBS

The special session is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. Nov. 17. This is the second special session Polis has called. The previous special session was focused on providing relief to Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I will provide an update on Colorado's response at 10:15 a.m. MST this morning. The livestream will broadcast from my official Facebook page @Governor Jared Polis pic.twitter.com/OBHlwFC1ZI — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 9, 2023

The special session comes after voters in Colorado rejected Proposition HH, which was designed to tackle the complex issue of rising property taxes in the state. In some counties, homeowners are facing a 40% to 50% property tax increase.

"I am calling this session to urge the legislature to bridge partisan divides and put people over politics to provide immediate property tax relief to Coloradans facing extreme spikes from their 2023 property bills," said Polis. "Coloradans are looking to us to reduce property taxes and provide relief to families, and as we always have, we will work to deliver solutions that protect and enhance the Colorado we love."

Polis is calling on state lawmakers to come up with a plan that will provide relief for millions of Coloradans who own homes. The General Assembly has already allocated $200 million for property tax relief.

Polis is also asking state lawmakers to provide legislation that will allow access to a federal program that provides meals to children in Colorado during the summer months.