Golden's Clear Creek Corridor reopens to tubing and whitewater sports, locals and visitors admit it's still "intense"

Water activities are back Monday on Golden's Clear Creek Corridor, just in time for Independence Day holidayers to enjoy the river after more than a month of restrictions to tubers and whitewater athletes, due to dangerous high waters.

"I'm excited more than anything... I love this type of stuff, that's why I'm out here," said tuber Arnolfo Banda Chavez, who said he enjoyed a couple hours on the creek with his friends Monday afternoon. "Especially on this Fourth of July weekend, coming into the work week, I got out early, so let's have fun."

Campers like Bonnie Rhoden, of Georgia, agreed it was a welcome change. She says she and her family had been watching the river for the last few days, hoping restrictions would lift before her trip was over.

CBS

"It's freezing. It's fun though!" Rhoden said. "They are not bad, but they are kind of rough."

While many river goers were excited about the changes, there was a vast consensus among guests Monday the river's waters were still a bit "intense."

Joe Ross, another visitor from Georgia, popped his tube on a rock, and struggled to get back to shore.

"I was off kilter a little bit, and into a little whirlybird and flipped over, and then when I was getting back on, hit something sharp, and it just popped out from under me," Ross said. "I was trying to get back across, it's really slippery, so the current got me."

Rivers like Clear Creek can be unforgiving.

So far this year, 12 people have died in swiftwater-related accidents in Colorado, and three people are still unaccounted for, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Last year was the deadliest on record, with 42 total water-related deaths in the state, CPW says.

Even experienced river-goers like Chris Keim, of Durango, who has been whitewater kayaking for seven years, preach the importance of wearing a life jacket and helmet in these conditions.

"The water is more powerful than it looks, so it's definitely humbling," he said. "Water is a big force, so even though I'm experienced, I don't think I'm any greater than the water. It's still dangerous, so I wear all the necessary personal protection."

CBS

If you decide to come out to Clear Creek in Golden, click here for a map to plan ahead.

Additionally, here's a list of important safety tips from the Golden Fire Department to make sure you have the safest, and most enjoyable time:

• Clear Creek still presents many risks to the public due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers (manmade or natural obstruction such as a tree, root system, fencing, or guard rails), and other safety considerations.

• Keep an eye on pets and children as they will be swept away quickly if they lose their footing or fall in unexpectedly. The surface can look manageable, but the current underneath can be so strong that it may not be possible to stand up.

• If someone does fall in the water, do not go in after them. Keep an eye on them as best you can and follow them downstream along the bank until rescue crews can arrive. You can try to reach the person from the shore with a branch or rope, but not at the risk of falling in yourself.

• Clear Creek is not a "lazy river" float. PFD / lifejackets are STRONGLY recommended at any water level. Helmets are also strongly recommended along with water footwear to prevent cuts and slips.

• Water activities and being under the influence do not mix. Chances of bodily injury are increased when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.