Golden tubing season started earlier due to low water levels in Colorado, length of season uncertain

With the hot temperatures on the way this weekend, maybe you've considered cooling off by tubing. City officials in Golden say that due to the dry winter and low snowpack leading to low water levels, the tubing season has shifted and started much earlier this year.

Clear Creek in Golden. CBS

Tubing season along Clear Creek in Golden usually begins in late June or early July for strong swimmers, because of the high water levels, and it is too dangerous to go tubing any earlier than that. However, this year, the season started a whole month earlier due to the water levels being so low. This year is also the earliest the tubing season has gotten underway.

Carly Lorentz, the Deputy City Manager, said, right now, the water is running at 97 cubic feet per second, compared to this time last year, the water was running at 350 cubic feet per second.

"We are seeing just a lot more shredded tubes, tubes that pop on rocks and people walking down the creek as they're tubing," said Lorentz.

Lorentz says the Clear Creek water levels are running similar to 2002, which was the driest year on record in Colorado. 2002 was also before tubing was a recreational activity in the city, so this season is unpredictable because of how early it began.

"The water levels right now are what they were last year in September, so really the water levels start out higher and then kind of go down as the season goes on," said Lorentz. "It's hard to tell what the rest of the season is going to be like, but the water might get even lower, and that means more rocks, and we're a little bit more concerned about bumps and bruises of people tubing."

Tubing season along Clear Creek in Golden usually begins in late June or early July. CBS

Lorentz added that the city has never experienced a year in which the water levels shut down the creek. Tubing usually lasts through Labor Day Weekend, but the season could be uncertain.

"We haven't really experienced a year with this low of water in tubing, so I'm not sure exactly what that looks like," said Lorentz. "It'll be interesting to see how this year goes."

It's still been a busy season so far, and as they hope for more rain, the city will monitor water levels closely.

"It's hard to compare to past seasons, because we're usually not busy this early. But it's been really busy, and the 4th of July was a really busy day. I think people have been out enjoying the creek and cooling off. It just looks a little bit different than it has in years past," said Lorentz.

Despite the water running low in Golden, tubing excitement remains high among many tubers out on the water this week.

"It was a lot of fun. We did one run. We did get beached a couple of times in the creek," said Joel Bublitz, a Golden tuber. "There were definitely some low spots, but we had to get out and kind of push ourselves back to the creek and made our way down and still enjoyed it."

"We're just going tubing and jumping in the rapids a little bit. There were some spots where if you're not in the middle of the creek, then you have to pivot and get out," said Samuel Faust, who went tubing with his friends.

"We're fortunate that we live here, so it's easier to come down during a weekday, and the weekends get super crowded. Everybody seems to be having a blast," said Michael Faust, Samuel's father.

Tubers along Clear Creek in Golden. CBS

Adventure West rents tubes in Golden and Littleton. The owner tells CBS Colorado that the water levels are so low in Littleton right now that they haven't opened their pop-up tubing location. The location in Golden is open for the season.

The city also encourages visitors and tubers to know the rules and regulations. Do not leave trash behind, and be mindful of parking.

More information about tubing in Golden can be found online.