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Golden gives its residents free service to monitor their water usage during drought

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
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Callie Zanandrie

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As Colorado continues to deal with ongoing drought conditions, water conservation is more important than ever.

Many of us don't even think about how much water we use each day until we see it reflected on our monthly bill.

That's where a tool called Aqua Hawk comes in that's been in use in Golden for about 8 years. It's a customer-facing dashboard that allows users to monitor water use thanks to satellite service.

Get more information at a special section of cityofgolden.gov.

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