Golden gives its residents free service to monitor their water usage during drought

As Colorado continues to deal with ongoing drought conditions, water conservation is more important than ever.

Many of us don't even think about how much water we use each day until we see it reflected on our monthly bill.

That's where a tool called Aqua Hawk comes in that's been in use in Golden for about 8 years. It's a customer-facing dashboard that allows users to monitor water use thanks to satellite service.

Get more information at a special section of cityofgolden.gov.