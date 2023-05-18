Golden Police Department moves to 4-day work week without pay reduction

Starting in July, the Golden Police Department will move to a trial four-day work week. Officers including Talya Sodano couldn't be happier.

"I live up in the mountains so for me that's going to be more time with my family, my animals out there, it's really going to contribute to officer wellness," she told CBS News Colorado.

The idea came as a result of the pandemic and civil unrest around the country.

Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey recalled, "We lost a lot of employees there was a large purge of people wanting to do this profession."

Harvey insists there will be no compromise of safety in the community. If the trial goes well, Golden hopes to expand the four-day work week to other departments.

Golden City Manager Scott Vargo says the concept is simple, "Instead of working a 40-hour week, you work 32 hours a week and get paid as though you are working for 40."

He says they are starting with the police department because they already work different shifts around the clock.

Harvey feels the four-day workweek will produce positive results, "They are going to want to work harder and they are going to want to make sure they are doing the job and that's the feedback we are getting so far."

It costs a lot of money to hire and train officers. The shortened work week is designed to retain them.

Sodano is looking forward to it, "I think it's a fantastic idea I think it's going to increase productivity team, unity, and change the way that people work together."

The City of Golden will hold a listening session about the 4-day work week on Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m. in the Golden City Council chambers.