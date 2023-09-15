2 years later, Golden neighbors wonder if burned home will ever sell

Burned home in Golden still for sale nearly 2 years after man dies in house fire

Tom Riley has happily been a resident of the Rimrock neighborhood in Golden for nearly 40 years. He purchased his home in 1984.

"I loved it for the mesa," Riley said. "It's just been a wonderful place to raise our family."

But in January of 2022 tragedy struck. A house on 17th Place, just down the street from Tom's home, caught fire.

The homeowner was trapped inside and died in the blaze. Tom says the neighborhood has never been the same because the house still remains.

"There's a sense of sadness. I mean, people get quiet when they walk by this house if they're talking and they stop talking," said Riley.

The property is owned by a limited liability company from Wyoming. Records show they bought it from the estate of the homeowner in June of 2022 for nearly $341,000.

"The new owner who purchased it shortly after it burned has done a little bit to tear it down. ... But as you can see, it's still an eyesore," said Riley.

Months later it was relisted for $840,000. To this day it is still on the market, although now for quite a bit less -- a bit more than $600,000. Many, like Tom, wonder if it will ever sell at that price.

"I think that interest rates have affected the judgement here," said Riley.

It is listed on the Jefferson County's Assessor's Office website as being worth more than $700,000, but when it was brought to their attention that the house is essentially burned down they told CBS News Colorado the property owner never notified them and that the property will have to be re-evaluated.

The City of Golden says they are keeping an eye on the property and check weekly to make sure it is properly secured with a fence to prevent entry into the home.

Tom says he just wants it gone.

"I'd like to see it scraped off and rebuilt. But I think that the price right now, maybe a little discouraging," he said.

CBS News Colorado did reach out to the realtor that has listed this property, They have not yet responded.