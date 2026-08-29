Gold Crown Foundation's Healthy Kids Expo brings Colorado families together for day of sports and fun

Violet Jermain was one of hundreds of kids who came out to the Gold Crown Foundation's Healthy Kids Expo on Saturday, an event designed to get kids active, introduce them to new sports and activities, and bring families together.

"I'm just here to have fun," Violet said.

A child learning how to kick a soccer ball at the Healthy Kids Expo. CBS

There was plenty to choose from, with more than 30 interactive activities available throughout the event, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, vertical jumps and more.

Violet, who has played volleyball for four years, was ready to put her skills to the test while trying something new.

"I've been doing volleyball for four years now. It's a cool sport. It gets your hands in motion," she said.

Violet Jermain shares what she likes about the Healthy Kids Expo. CBS

Organizers say the expo is about more than simply playing sports. The Gold Crown Foundation focuses on making sports and activities affordable and accessible to families while connecting them with community resources.

"We really focus on affordability and accessibility, and this is just a great way for people to see who we are and what we are. We are a great resource for the community," Meghan Overton, the community director at Gold Crown Foundation.

The foundation's tagline is "Preparing Kids for the Game of Life."

Overton says that game extends far beyond what happens on a court or field. Sports can help kids develop skills they can carry with them throughout their lives, including learning how to adapt, handle challenges and bounce back when things don't go as planned.

A child jumps to high-five a volunteer after making a basket. CBS

"It's a lot bigger than sports. It's a lot bigger than a game. You might not do well. It's all about life skills and how you learn to adapt and come back from things you might not achieve," said Overton.

For the kids attending, though, the expo was also simply a place to have a good time.

"It's not a boring thing your mom dragged you to to 'do sports,'" said Violet.

Instead, the event gave kids a chance to try something new, meet other children and enjoy being kids.

"It's a thing where you can bond with other kids that you can enjoy, because when you get older, it gets harder," Violet said.