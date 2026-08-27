Gold Crown Foundation prepares Denver children for the "game of life"

The Gold Crown Foundation is dedicated to helping children develop into well rounded adults through sports. The foundation hosts sports leagues throughout the year, where children can not only improve their skills in the sport; they can develop life skills. Gold Crown's programming includes volleyball, basketball, flag football and golf. Children can participate in leagues, tournaments, camps and clinics.

CBS News Colorado attended a youth development league for basketball.

"It's essentially for young kids that are new to the sport of basketball," said Jordan Crowe, sports programs director at Gold Crown Foundation.

Teams have practice for 45 minutes, and then they play a 45-minute game. It all happens on one night so parents don't have to bring their children back several nights during the week.

"I coach girls who are all in fourth grade," said Stan Bush, a volunteer coach and father to one of the girls. "The thing that we really try to focus on is excitement of the game. Just enjoying being out there."

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The girls learn the basics — passing, dribbling, protecting the ball and how to shoot. Teamwork is also an important takeaway in this league.

"The funnest part is probably when you score a goal because it gives you a feeling of belonging and like you accomplished something," said Campbell Bush, one of the players and the coach's daughter.

It's that sense of accomplishment that build confidence which is a cornerstone for the future.

"Here at Gold Crown, we try to mentor our programs and our leagues around preparing kids for the game of life," Crowe explained.

The Healthy Kids Expo is another event that the Gold Crown Foundation sponsors to promote healthy living for children. The Expo is a free event with dozens of fun activities that children can experiment with while learning the benefits to body and mind. The Healthy Kids Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood.