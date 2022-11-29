Giving Tuesday helps several organizations in Colorado that rely on donations

It's Giving Tuesday and local organizations are banking on donations to keep them afloat. The pandemic forced many nonprofits to cancel events, setting them far behind fundraising goals.

They're still catching up.

CBS

For several arts organizations, stalled events due to COVID were another blow on top of not being able to perform. Some were able to get financial help through grants, but Tuesday, they need audiences to give back.

Liane Rockley, President of the Board of Directors for the Lakewood Symphony Orchestra, says giving to the arts is giving to the community.

"A lot of people are worried about gas. They're worried about putting food on their tables. But where does that leave nonprofits for the arts like ourselves, who rely on a lot of these donations?" said Rockley.

Ticket sales don't fully support the symphony with all its expenses. They rely on fundraising, grants, and donations to help present high-quality music to the Lakewood community.

Barb Moritzky

Rockley says donations will go into the general operating fund, which pays for things like musician salaries and the rent of the facility they have concerts.

"There's a lot of expenses on the backside that people don't think about when they think about going to an arts concert and a music concert," said Rockley. "I hope a lot of people will be open to the idea of giving to an experience, giving to a community organization that is there for them during this holiday season."

To donate to the Lakewood Symphony visit: https://www.lakewoodsymphony.org/Default.aspx

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance became a nonprofit organization in 1974. CPRD provides instruction, performances and community programs that span generations.

Malik Robinson, Executive Director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, says they offer scholarships for many students that come into the school.

He sees their impact daily.

"We see it when we work with young people. It helps with their social and emotional learning. It helps in a wide variety of ways," said Robinson. "As people think about supporting the arts, just know that it goes well beyond our wildest imaginations."

Donations give CPRD the ability to offer opportunities to more students.

Cleo Parker Robinson

"This allows us to have them come in without having to pay the top price. We find reductions in a way that really makes it manageable," said Robinson.

If interested in donating to Cleo Parker Robinson Dance can visit: https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/CleoParkerRobinsonDance

CPRD will also host a free Tech Career Day for middle and high schoolers, and high school graduates. The event takes place Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre at 119 Park Avenue West.

Together with Comcast, NBC Universal, Comcast Business, and Charter Communications, students can learn from industry experts about career options in production technology as it applies to theatre/live/music performance, entertainment broadcast production, and related opportunities.

Students can tour the CPRD faculty, operate the tech booth, try a theatre drone demonstration, and be part of a career panel discussion Q&A.