Giving Machines return to Denver for holiday season

Just in time for the holiday season, the Giving Machines have returned to Denver. This time, the machines are on the corner of 15th and Larimer in Writer Square.

City of Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock believes the machines have a big impact on the community.

City of Denver

"The power of these machines is that anybody can give, no matter what your station in life, no matter how much money you have, anybody can walk up to these machines and give because no amount is too small," said Hancock. "Over the last four years since we've had these machines in Denver we've raised over $1.3 million."