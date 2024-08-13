Girl Scouts of Colorado's DreamLab celebrates, empowers girls to be anything they want to be

Girl Scouts of Colorado's Dream Lab celebrates and empowers girls to be anything they want to be

Once a month, Girl Scouts of Colorado opens up space for the community. It's called their DreamLab, and over the weekend, about 200 hundred families enjoyed a career-themed Family Fun Day.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado DreamLab CBS

"Of course, everyone loves our cookies, and we do, too," said CEO Leanna Clark. "But what's important is what they learn through selling cookies. They're really running their own small business and that's just the beginning of what they learn in Girl Scouts. They learn how to try new things and learn how to fail in a safe environment."

Saturday's Career Day featured booths sponsored by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

"They are about making Colorado the best state in the nation for women in business and we are about growing the future women business leaders of tomorrow. It was a perfect fit. We have the adorable HealthONE service dogs here, Lemon and Posey. Kids are able to talk to their trainers about what it takes to train a service dog. CSU Engineering is teaching our kids about angles and physics, and everything required to build a roller coaster and they're building a roller coaster on our wall."

CBS Colorado's First at 4 anchor Mekialaya White at the Girl Scouts of Colorado DreamLab. CBS

CBS News Colorado also partnered with Girl Scouts for the event. CBS Colorado's First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White gave the girls demonstrations on how a TV camera works and they tried their hand at mini news reports on the Dream Stage.

"If they can see it, they can be it," Clark said. "I want to expose girls, and they can know that anything is possible."

Find information on the next Family Fun Day online.