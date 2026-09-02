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Colorado Bureau of Investigation posts Endangered Missing Alert after girl was picked up by non-custodial father

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a girl who was picked up from her school last Friday by her non-custodial father and hasn't been seen since. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon in the case.

The child's name is Vera Spencer and she is 4 years old. She was last seen at about 8 a.m. in Brighton in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. She was described as having blond hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 40 pounds.

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Vera Spencer   CBI

The CBI says Daniel Spencer is the man who picked her up at the school. He is 50 and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Both people are White.

The vehicle Daniel Spencer might be driving is a silver Pontiac Bonneville with a Missouri license plate XCOA8W. He also drives a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the Colorado plate ROBOTX.

Anyone who sees either person is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 970-867-2461.

Endangered Missing Alert 9/2/26
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