Colorado Bureau of Investigation posts Endangered Missing Alert after girl was picked up by non-custodial father
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a girl who was picked up from her school last Friday by her non-custodial father and hasn't been seen since. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon in the case.
The child's name is Vera Spencer and she is 4 years old. She was last seen at about 8 a.m. in Brighton in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. She was described as having blond hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 40 pounds.
The CBI says Daniel Spencer is the man who picked her up at the school. He is 50 and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Both people are White.
The vehicle Daniel Spencer might be driving is a silver Pontiac Bonneville with a Missouri license plate XCOA8W. He also drives a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the Colorado plate ROBOTX.
Anyone who sees either person is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 970-867-2461.