Wedding bells for Georgie and Mandy on "Young Sheldon"

Georgie and Mandy get married on "Young Sheldon" on April 11 Georgie and Mandy get married on "Young Sheldon" on April 11 01:18

"A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet" – Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw's gambling room gets raided, on "Young Sheldon," Thursday, April 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

STORY BY: Steven Molaro & Eric Kaplan & Nadiya Chettiar

TELEPLAY BY: Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman

DIRECTED BY: Michael Judd