Fatal crash on snowy I-70 shuts down westbound lanes in Georgetown

Colorado State Patrol has closed westbound I-70 in Georgetown after a fatal crash near mile marker 228. It's not clear yet if the snowy conditions played a role in the crash.

CDOT

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol tells CBS News Colorado two cars were involved in the crash. One was parked on the side of the highway, and a pedestrian was outside the vehicle on the shoulder. It's not known why that person was outside the vehicle. That pedestrian died.

CSP says an estimated time of reopening is not yet known and the closure will be in place for a "extended" period of time. A jackknifed semi at the same location is also being investigated. There is a large response to the crash, and cameras show significant weather impacts in the area.

The alternate route is Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass. Passenger Vehicle Traction Laws and Commercial Chain Laws are in effect on that highway.