George Washington High community reacts to positive case of tuberculosis: "We have a case in a school probably every 3 to 5 years"

The George Washington High community is reacting to the news of a positive case of tuberculosis at the school. The school notified students and parents of the exposure via email a few days ago.

"I heard about it probably around a couple of days ago, you know? So, I haven't really been too exposed to it or close to it, so I'm not so concerned about it," said Tayzsaun Smith, a junior at the school.

The Tuberculosis Clinic at the Public Health Institute at Denver Health is now investigating the case, saying that person is no longer at school and there's no risk to the greater community.

"There isn't a risk of ongoing transmission," said Dr. Bill Burman, with the clinic. "There is also not a risk with surfaces, door knobs, desks, etc. Tuberculosis is only transmitted by air."

Officials couldn't say whether the person infected was a student or how they contracted it, but said the individual is at home being treated and taking medications. All students and staff who may have been exposed were contacted.

"You don't think that the infection would come in your presence, it kind of sounds pre-historic," said Napoleon Larry, a student.

This is not the first brush with TB in metro area schools. In February 2019, Aurora Hills Middle School had several people test positive for the bacterial infection.

"In a big city like Denver and we do TB control for all the Denver metro area, we have a case in a school probably every 3 to 5 years," Burman said.

According to the World Health Organization, TB cases have increased since the start of the pandemic. Burman added that while TB isn't as prevalent in the United States, it continues to be a global issue.

"Just make sure, if you are sick that you're not at school and you're making sure that you're keeping yourself and everybody else safe because safety is a big thing at our school," added Frederick Scott, who's also a student.

Health officials says they will continue to monitor the infected person and the community to make sure no one else gets the infection.