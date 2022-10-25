Watch CBS News
George Strait and Chris Stapleton to perform at Empower Field at Mile High next year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A county music legend will bring a big stadium show to Empower Field at Mile High next summer.

Denver is one of just six stops right now for this tour by George Strait.

The show is set for June 24.

Strait will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4.

American Express card members get early access starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m.

