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GEO Group posts dozens of jobs as ICE prepares to open new Colorado detention facility

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
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Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

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The private prison and detention company GEO Group is advertising dozens of new job openings in the northern Colorado town of Hudson as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement moves to reopen a shuttered prison to expand its detention capacity.

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The Hudson property has been named Big Horn Detention Facility by ICE. CBS

The Big Horn Detention Facility is seeking officers at $35 an hour and case processing staff at $39 an hour, according to the job postings. Supervisor and administrator positions range from $80,000 to $130,000 a year. Two dozen job categories are listed, advising applicants that the postings will remain open until August 7 or 14.

A group of faith and community leaders has filed suit in Weld County District Court seeking to block the detention center from opening, arguing that the Town of Hudson should use its land development code to force the center's owners to go through a zoning process. That case is pending.

Hudson's town manager said the town has no authority to approve or deny the federal government's use of the private facility.

CBS Colorado reached out to ICE, and was told by a spokesperson the agency cannot comment on the timing of the new detention center's opening.  The GEO Group has not responded to a request for comment.

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