Garage under construction catches fire in Denver's Highland neighborhood

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Officials with the Denver Fire Department are investigating what led up to a garage fire Tuesday morning.  

The fire happened near the intersection of Osage Street and 36th Avenue in the Highland neighborhood. Fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say their initial reports showed it was a garage that was under construction that caught fire.

There were nearby power lines and firefighters worked to make sure they weren't damaged. Crews got water on the fire and were continuing to extinguish hot spots.

There were no reports of injuries.  

Brian Sherrod
