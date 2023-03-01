Watch CBS News
National academy paves way for women in roofing careers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Calling all the shingle ladies! You read that right. GAF Roofing, a national company, is creating opportunities for women to pursue work in roofing, a field largely dominated by men with only 4% of workers being women.

all-the-shingle-ladies-6vo-transfer-frame-153.jpg
GAF Roofing Academy

The company offers a free academy aimed at helping women and other unrepresented groups in roofing. It teaches people the essential skills needed to jump into the workforce.

CBS News Colorado was invited for a peak inside a two-week, all-women course hosted in Sheridan. Women there are being trained in various skills from installation to welding and even sales.

all-the-shingle-ladies-6vo-transfer-frame-31.jpg
GAF Roofing Academy

"This is an amazing experience," Kimberly Santiago, a Training Manager with the GAF Roofing Academy told CBS News Colorado. "I think this is a fantastic, beautiful opportunity for all these women."

The course will wrap up with a job fair to match each student with an employer.

GAF Roofing offers the course free of charge. 

LINK: GAF Roofing 

