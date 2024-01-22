Inspiring future space explorers, Denver Center's "The Infinite" introduces all generations to life in space

Denver Center's "The Infinite" introduces all generations to life in space

In less than two weeks, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will open its newest immersive experience, "Space Explorers: The Infinite."

The virtual reality experience allows visitors to experience life on the International Space Station.

In an exclusive advanced preview of the experience in Montreal, Canada, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas got to see firsthand how virtual reality is inspiring people of all ages to imagine a life among the stars.

"It is not about understanding things, it is about experiencing things and living the full experience. Nothing quite like that had been done before," said Felix Lajeunesse, one of the creators of the experience.

The project took years to film. Twelve astronauts across six different NASA missions carried 3D 360-degree cameras with them for several years. By doing so, they helped create a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience that will arrive at the Stanley Marketplace starting Feb. 3.

"It felt pretty real," said Siegfried Falka, a visitor to the experience. "We put the glasses on and then we explored space."

"It was a really cool experience," said Mason McNeil, one of the visitors.

For many, like the Gobin family, The Infinite gives younger generations inspiration to travel to space in real life.

"It was really cool," said Yatish Gobin, a child visiting the experience. "It is beautiful to see the earth in space."

Yatish's sister, Sanvi, said she was so amazed by the experience that she at times was at a loss for words.

"It is hard to explain," Sanvi Gobin said.

Vinay Gobin, their father, said he dreamed of being an astronaut as a child but was never afforded the opportunity to make that dream a reality. He said he loved seeing his children enjoy The Infinite, saying it reminded him of their ability to literally shoot for the stars.

"My kids have the ability to do things that I have not had the opportunity to do," Vinay Gobin said. "My kids are so fascinated by space exploration."

The Gobin children said Space Explorers: The Infinite did inspire them to further their education and one day become real astronauts.

"I want to be an astronaut," Sanvi Gobin said.

Yatish said he felt like he was already in space through the virtual reality experience.

"The image was real. You can see the earth in space," Yatish Gobin said. "It is like you are an astronaut. You are exploring the station."

Lajeunesse said inspiring people of all generations was part of the goal of creating the experience: "That is why it felt so important to work to capture that experience and bring it back to the world."

Vinay Gobin thanked those like Lajeunesse for creating this experience and sharing it with people through organizations like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

"I am really grateful to those who worked on that. Thank you to everyone who contributed to make this project today a success," Vinay Gobin said. "It is not every day that you get this opportunity…People need to live that experience. It is so wonderful, so real."

"The experience was really fun. People should go every day," Sanvi Gobin said.

If you would like tickets to the experience in Aurora,

