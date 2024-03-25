Funding to aid victims of crimes could see major cut, Colorado district attorneys travel to Washington D.C. to urge Congress to reconsider

Funding to aid victims of crimes could see major cut

Funding for the Victims of Crimes Act, also known as VOCA, could be cut by nearly a third, leaving many who support victims in jeopardy of losing their jobs. VOCA is facing a potential budget cut from $1.9 billion annually to $1.2 billion.

Because of that, district attorneys from across Colorado recently traveled to Washington D.C. to call on elected officials in Congress to change course and further fund the programs.

"When victims come to us, it is often one of if not the most difficult times in their life," said Gordon McLaughlin, district attorney in the 8th Judicial, which covers Larimer and Jackson counties.

McLaughlin was one of the nearly two dozen district attorneys from Colorado who met with lawmakers in Washington, where he advocated for budget cuts to not impact VOCA.

VOCA is not funded by taxpayers, but rather by those convicted in the court system who have to pay dues as a result of their convictions.

"Our top priority was talking to all of our congressional delegation about victim funding, and especially VOCA funding," McLaughlin told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

In Larimer and Jackson counties alone, the LCDA's office helps nearly 6,000 victims annually through their court system. Much of that work is done by victim advocates who are paid, in part, by funding from VOCA.

"While we are getting accountability with attorneys in courtrooms on defendants, we are also trying to serve victims behind the scenes," McLaughlin said. "When the grant funding is cut, that means employees doing direct victim advocacy are being cut."

In a bipartisan effort, Colorado's district attorneys met with Colorado's delegation in Washington, where examples were given of community organizations that would be crippled by major budget cuts.

One of the eight offices or organizations in Larimer County that receives funding from VOCA is ChildSafe Colorado, based in Fort Collins.

"(VOCA) impacts 72% of our clients," said Kathleen Baumgardner, executive director of ChildSafe Colorado.

Baumgardner said her organization helped more than 700 victims of child abuse in northern Colorado just in 2023.

"We do outpatient therapy for victims of child abuse, primarily sexual abuse," Baumgardner said.

Many of Baumgardner's staff can have jobs with benefits due to the funding they receive from VOCA. However, she said the money more-importantly provides outlets to victims to be able to receive the treatment and resources they may not even realize they need.

"VOCA funding encourages victims of crimes to get the help they need," Baumgardner said. "If you look at the impacts of untreated abuse, it impacts chronic illnesses, depression, anxiety, suicide, even educational attainment."

McLaughlin said Colorado's state-version of VOCA, Victim Assistant Law Enforcement or VALE, is also facing potential budget cuts. He said there is also an effort to encourage Colorado state lawmakers at the capitol in Denver to reconsider the budget cuts to the program.

McLaughlin said he is not confident that elected officials at both the state and federal level will make sure the programs remain funded, but said he is optimistic that they will make a favorable decision for the community.

"This can be really detrimental, to be the victim of a crime, both financially and emotionally. So, having this wide support really doesn't just benefit these victims, it strengthens our whole community," McLaughlin said.