The Colorado State Patrol says a fuel leak caused authorities to close the westbound lanes of I-70 near Glenwood Springs on Monday night.

Around 7:44 p.m., CSP says a semi-tanker truck began leaking fuel across both lanes of the roadway near milepost 112. The location lies west of Glenwood Springs.

Authorities closed westbound I-70 as a precaution, and hazmat crews are working to clean up the spill. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure stretches between Exit 111 (South Canyon) and Exit 114 (West Glenwood).

CSP says there is no current estimated time for the roadway to reopen. Drivers are advised to travel at slower speeds and expect delays.