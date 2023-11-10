Colorado school performing Disney's "Frozen" on stage after winning nationwide contest

Castle View High School is the only school in Colorado to perform the Disney classic "Frozen"

It's been almost ten years since the classic Disney film "Frozen" was released in theaters. A whole generation grew up with the movie and the musical.

At Castle View High School, some of the Colorado kids who grew up watching "Frozen" are now closer than ever to the characters they revered. Over the summer, the school recently won a nationwide contest for the rights to perform the musical. For many of the 150 students involved in the production of "Frozen: The Musical," this is a dream come true.

Foster Walter as Elsa in Castle View High School's production of "Frozen: The Musical." CBS

From November 8-18, Castle View High School's stage will be transformed into Arendelle, the fictional and yet magical land depicted in "Frozen."

Ashton Showers, senior at the school in Castle Rock in Douglas County, plays the role of Hans, while junior Foster Walter performs as Elsa. Both say these are dream roles.

"Just getting to experiment and play with a role like this that's so iconic with "Love is an open door" and all the great stuff. I'm just, I was so pumped, and I still am," said Showers.

Showers tells CBS Colorado that he has been performing since he was three years old.

For Walter, who comes from a performing arts family, playing Elsa will be demanding but also a dream come true, she said.

"I started crying yesterday because it finally happened. It's here and it's real. There's no words, it's just the coolest thing I think I've ever experienced," she said.

When asked about playing such prominent roles, both Foster and Ashton said it all in the preparation.

"Yeah, the nerves are always there. I think once I get out on stage, once I start singing, I start to get a feel with in, in my body, that's when I can start to relax," said Walter.

Winning the rights to perform "Frozen" was a victory for the school, which has done productions of Les Miserable in the past. Over the summer, Disney held a competition called "Love Is an Open Door," where a school would be selected in each state, to be given the rights to perform the musical. Castle View won that competition and got to work on the production right away.

"We were just so excited because it features so many kids. We knew that this is something that they were excited about," said Rochelle Walter, director of choir, theater and dance at the school.

Despite being a high school production, the directors treat everybody like it's a professional show, Walter said.

"We never treat them like they're in high school. It's like, let's make this the best thing we possibly can," said Walter.

The set is also very impressive. Student Tech Director Adelyn Spomer designed much of the set.

"I've always been an artist, ever since I was little. I've always loved art. It didn't progress into theater until sophomore year of high school," said Spomer.

Spomer, who first became design lead during the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat said the stress level for 'Frozen' is big, but that's what makes it great.

"Especially with Elsa's power. Just highlighting it with the projections as well as the geysers, that's a whole different technical element," said Spomer. "I spent a lot of time on this. I hope it brings inspiration just like productions beforehand have brought inspiration to me."

For Ashton and Foster, these are roles of a lifetime.

"I think sharing the love that we have for each other on the stage and what we have for this show, I think it just says it all. I think we want the audience to experience that same love, that same magic that we do," said Foster.

Castle View High School's production of 'Frozen' is fully sold out. However a live stream of the show is available for purchase.