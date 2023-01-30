Frostbite symptoms to watch for during frigid temperatures along Front Range

Frostbite is a concern when temperatures fall dangerously low as what is happening to start this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas.

Doctors with UCHealth told CBS News Colorado that many frostbite injuries are preventable.

Getty Images

Those who feel numbness or are just too cold could be a sign that you need to get inside and warm up. Frostbite is avoidable but it can happen quickly.

Doctors said if your fingers or toes are turning purple, dark red or blistered, you should seek medical attention immediately. The window for treatment of frostbite is about 24 hours.

The City of Denver and the City of Aurora opened several warming centers for those who need a place to get warm during the dangerously low temperatures.