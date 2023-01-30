Watch CBS News
Local News

Frostbite symptoms to watch for during frigid temperatures along Front Range

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Watch for frostbite symptoms during bitter cold temps
Watch for frostbite symptoms during bitter cold temps 00:27

Frostbite is a concern when temperatures fall dangerously low as what is happening to start this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas.

Doctors with UCHealth told CBS News Colorado that many frostbite injuries are preventable. 

GettyImages-892796954.jpg
Getty Images

Those who feel numbness or are just too cold could be a sign that you need to get inside and warm up. Frostbite is avoidable but it can happen quickly. 

Doctors said if your fingers or toes are turning purple, dark red or blistered, you should seek medical attention immediately. The window for treatment of frostbite is about 24 hours.  

The City of Denver and the City of Aurora opened several warming centers for those who need a place to get warm during the dangerously low temperatures. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.