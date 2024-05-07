Watch CBS News
Frost advisory for the Denver metro area with a freeze warning for southern suburbs

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Frost and freeze issues with decreasing wind
Frost and freeze issues with decreasing wind 03:57

With clear skies and weaker winds temperatures will get cold overnight across Colorado. We have a First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday morning for the cold plunge expected tonight.

We have a Frost Advisory posted from midnight tonight through 8am Wednesday morning for the Denver Metro Area , the northern I-25 urban corridor out to Limon and down into Colorado Springs. Where low temperatures may dip down to near 31 degrees overnight into Wednesday morning. 

There is also a Freeze Warning for colder lows making it as low as 28 degrees for southern Highlands Ranch over to southeast Aurora and down to the north side of Colorado Springs.

There is also a Freeze Warning for the Grand Valley in Western Colorado through 10am on Wednesday. Temperatures there may drop as low as 26 degrees by morning.

Dave Aguilera
First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:43 PM MDT

