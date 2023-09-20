Fumes on Frontier flight prompt a late-night return to Denver International Airport

Passengers of a Frontier Airlines flight were up late waiting to board a new airplane after their original aircraft had to return to Denver International Airport for a mechanical issue and a number of medical responses.

Medics responded to a gate at DIA on Tuesday night after Frontier Flight 560 returned to the airport for fumes that filled the cabin after takeoff. The outbound flight was for Raleigh–Durham International Airport in Wake County, North Carolina.

CBS

According to Frontier's email to CBS News Colorado, 160 passengers were on the flight when the fumes on the airplane forced pilots to return to Denver, also requesting emergency medics for precaution. DIA also confirmed the return of the flight and response to passengers late on Tuesday.

"A number of passengers and the flight crew were seen by EMS professionals at the gate," Frontier shared in its response.

There were no reports that any passengers on Flight 560 needed to be taken to the hospital for more treatment.

According to Frontier, a replacement aircraft was expected to continue to Raleigh-Durham and depart before the night ended.