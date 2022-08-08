Watch CBS News
Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

By CBSColorado.com Staff

It was a big day for Frontier Airlines at Denver International Airport.

City officials joined the airline on Monday as it broke ground on new gates.

Frontier is adding four new gates at the airport and extended its lease 10 years.

All of the gates will be ground loaded, which allows the airline to board and deplane passengers from both the front and rear of the plane. That makes makes the process faster.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 1:11 PM

