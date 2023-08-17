Class-action lawsuit filed against Frontier Airlines alleges "All You Can Fly Pass" fraud

A new lawsuit filed by a South Carolina woman on Thursday claims the "All You Can Fly Pass" offered by Colorado-based Frontier Airlines is a bait-and-switch scheme.

The program was created to allow budget-conscious flyers to fly as much as they want for the price of one pass. The monthly pass boasts unlimited flights for a monthly cost of $149, a summer pass for $999 a year, an annual pass for $1,999 a year, and and a one-time enrollment fee of $49.

Benefits listed on the Frontier Airlines website include an unlimited number of flights, access to both domestic and international destinations, free bags and seats for Elite Status members, confirmation of domestic flights the day before the flight leaves, and confirmation of international flights 10 days before the flight leaves.

The woman who filed the suit claims that Frontier advertises dimensions for acceptable carry-on bags, then will not honor the advertised dimensions at the airport. She claims she placed the bag in a sizing template, which fit, but was told the bag was still too large.

The woman claims Frontier will not refund her the amount of the pass, which she calls "inoperable."

She also claims that booking online is nearly impossible, with travel dates only showing available in the year 1904.

The suit notes this as "laughable," as the first human flight took place in 1903.

The woman says she called Frontier customer service and was put on hold for "immense" amounts of time, only to be told that her pass was not refundable.

A hearing date in this case has not yet been set.