Watch CBS News
Local News

Frontier Airlines introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass to passengers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Frontier introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass
Frontier introduces 'All You Can Fly' pass 00:28

Frontier Airlines will be rolling out its "All You Can Fly" pass to passengers. 

The pass includes unlimited flights to all United States destinations, including Puerto Rico. The airline says flights will be available for booking on May 2, 2023. The pass is valid for one year and allows the passenger to customize their travel with purchase options for bags, seats and other ancillary products. 

Frontier says the pass is currently on sale for $599 with the retail and renewal price going for $1,999 per year. The airline advises flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com as well as certain flights being subjected to blackout periods.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.