Free Planet Fitness memberships offered to all Colorado teens this summer

Planet Fitness is offering free memberships to teens across the state

Inside a Planet Fitness in Boulder, 14-year-old Raegan Lachky works out several times a week. With each stride on the treadmill, she's pursuing her health goal.

"It really helps my mental health. I struggle with anxiety, and it really helps," Lachky said.

Lachky is one of many teens finding community at the gym over the summer. James Larkin, who's also 14 years old, is as well.

"Did you just start getting into fitness?" asked CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White.

"I actually just started getting into it," Larkin replied. "I like free weights a lot. I love doing everything here."

The best part is each workout is free. All Colorado teens are eligible for the summer memberships.

"It's called the High School Summer Pass and it's going to be free for teens 14-19," said Ashley Thatcher, assistant manager.

A new study commissioned by Planet Fitness found 93% of teens appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives. That's the goal of the summer pass: helping teens stay active while school is out for the summer. Parents like Katy Love say it's critical.

"They're in school all year long and they're in sports and PE class. Then, in the summer they want to play on their phones and watch tv all summer. This is a great way to keep them moving," Love said.

"Parents who sign up with a kid also get a free pass," Thatcher said. "Our memberships are generally affordable, pretty cheap but to get the whole family signed up, this is definitely a good deal."

"It encompasses such a large range of ages, kids 14 years old who just finished 8th grade to those in their senior year and at no cost to any family. There's really no reason not to do it," Love added with a laugh.

To further motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all those who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest, in which five teens nationwide will be awarded with $10,000 individual academic scholarships via a TikTok video submission contest.

The program continues through August 31.