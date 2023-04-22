People line up to get free anti-auto-theft device in Denver as thefts rise

David Wilds showed up 15 minutes early to a scheduled "The Club" giveaway at an Advanced Auto Parts store in Denver Thursday. The giveaway hosted by Denver Police and the store.

They were handing out 50 of the anti-theft devices that day, but Wilds was nervous that he may not even get one.

"It was full and I was hoping he had one more ticket," Wilds said.

Luckily for him, he was the 43rd customer to show up and he secured his prize. Many who showed up later were turned away.

"I just made it," said Wilds.

This was one of four locations handing out Clubs this week. In total, 200 Coloradans got one. The events were an opportunity for DPD and Advanced Auto to give back to the community and try to prevent some auto theft.

"Often when people look to steal a vehicle they look for a vehicle that's easy to steal," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

The Club debuted in the late 1980s. It attaches to the steering wheel of a parked vehicle and prevents would be crooks from being able to turn it. While this isn't exactly new technology, Thomas says it does the job.

"Giving them that that additional layer of protection and anti-theft device that is going to hopefully cause a criminal to look inside and see that this vehicle is going to be difficult if not impossible to steal and move on," said Thomas.

DPD showed people how to use the device and educated the public about best practices to keep their cars safe like parking in well-lit areas and taking valuables out of the car. David says he thinks his new club will do the trick for him.

"Hopefully it's a deterrent. It looks it looks very solid," he said.

If you missed out on a free Club, don't worry stores still sell the product. It will set you back about $50.