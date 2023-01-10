Jeremy Stumpf named after being killed in shootout with Frederick police

Police shot and killed a man after responding to a call for shots fired on Jan. 5 in Frederick.

Weld County Coroner confirmed on Tuesday morning Jeremy Russell Stumpf, 59, was the man killed in the 200 block of 7th Street.

It was during the early morning hours of Jan.5 police responded near home. Frederick Police Department originally tweeted officers encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire.

No officer or anyone else but the suspect were injured the day of the shooting.

Stumpf was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation of this officer-involved shooting.

