Suspect killed in shootout with law enforcement officers in Frederick

Shots fired call leads to suspect killed in shooting with officers in Fredrick

A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in response to shots fire in Frederick on Thursday morning.

According to the Frederick Police Department tweet, officers with multiple agencies responded to a call for shots fired in the 200 block of 7th Street.

When officers were on scene, Frederick PD says a suspect exchanged fire with them, and the suspect at some point was shot and killed. Their time of death was just before 2 a.m.

It was not confirmed in the initial tweet the other agencies that responded with Frederick PD, which agency fired shots that hit the suspect and led to their death or how many officers from each agency fired shots.

No officers were injured during this entire response.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is now leading the investigation of this officer-involved shooting.