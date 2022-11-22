Man wanted in Old Town Fort Collins shooting arrested in California

Fort Collins police have arrested a man two months after an argument led to a shooting in Old Town Fort Collins. The shooting happened early in the morning on Sept. 17.

Police said the suspect, Fransico Saenz, confronted a 21-year-old he had argued with earlier and chased him with a machete. The 21-year-old shot at Saenz in what police said was self-defense.

Investigators want Saenz charged with attempted murder. He was arrested in California and will be extradited back to Colorado.