Foxridge Farm mobile home park residents protest management as state investigates exploitation allegations

Residents of a mobile home park in Arapahoe County protested their management company Tuesday as state inspectors with the Colorado Mobile Home Oversight Program were also on the property to investigate various complaints. The residents tell CBS News Colorado they want the state to know how frustrated they are by the company's policies.

Foxridge Farm residents say their management company, Ascentia, is exploiting them and taking advantage. There are a number of state laws that hold mobile home park management companies accountable, and residents hope to see those laws enforced.

The concerns residents have vary from alleged poor upkeep of the property to unfair increases in rent prices. Some families say they pay up to $3,800 a month in rent.

Residents also say the park has implemented arbitrary parking policies, including a $5 daily overnight guest fee and asking residents to pay for parking when they used to be able to park for free on the street.

Some say these changes are exploiting the residents there, as many are older people or undocumented immigrants, who don't have many other housing options.

"I'm a senior, I'm on disability, and I've lived here 30 years, and in the last five years, it's gotten bad, and in these last 6 months, it's even gotten worse, it's like they're trying to push you out," said resident Nelta Sinka.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to the company multiple times for comment over the last couple of weeks but has not yet received a response. The company has told residents that the parking changes are for safety reasons.

It could be at least another couple of weeks before the state releases any investigation results.