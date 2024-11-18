Witnesses describe argument that ended in gunfire with 4 shot outside LaborMax office in Denver

Four people have been shot in southeast Denver, the Denver Police Department said Monday morning. Witnesses told CBS News Colorado that it began with a dispute over a work ticket at LaborMax Staffing in the 7100 block of Leetsdale Drive, between South Oneida Street and South Quebec Street.

The ticket allows people to work at a job site. After the dispute, a fight began just outside the doors of the company. That's when a witness said a man grabbed a gun and started shooting.

Police said all four victims were men. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene Monday morning and captured a large police presence in the strip mall. A portion of the parking lot was taped off by police.

Specifically, the area immediately in front of The Dirt Beast, LaborMax Staffing and the Arc Thrift Donation Station was taped off as investigators combed the area for evidence.

Denver police investigated shooting outside of a LaborMax Staffing office in Denver. CBS

Glass at the office's storefront was shattered along the sidewalk and several evidence markers were seen on the ground nearby. Bullet holes were also seen through the driver's side of a silver Honda.

One witness described a scary scene.

"Long story short, some situation happened in there. I went to the bathroom and came back out and everything just hit the fan. After that, a guy got mad at her, she got mad at him, and basically everything else went bad, like really bad," said witness Kevin Delgado.

"The argument I heard, but they were outside fighting. I was inside trying to clock in at that time. So, obviously I went outside because I was being nosey and wanted to see the fight but then I came inside and then apparently he grabbed the gun and started shooting. I don't know how it went from the altercation to the shooting, but it did," said witness Marce McInis.

Denver police have not confirmed any details as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting. LaborMax is a company with offices around the country that helps place people into temporary jobs.

No suspect information was available and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in custody.