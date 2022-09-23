Police video shows the moment a train smashes into Platteville cruiser with woman inside

New video obtained by CBS News Colorado from Fort Lupton Police Department on Friday shows the moment a train crashed into a Platteville police cruiser on Sept. 16 when it was left on train tracks during a response. A woman in police custody was still in the back seat when the cruiser was hit. She survived and has remained in the hospital with serious injuries since then.

Law enforcement originally named 20-year-old Yareni Rio-Gonzalez of Greeley as the woman who was in police custody when the train hit the cruiser she was in.

In the 8-minute video that was shared with CBS News Colorado, edited recording shows the approach of the vehicle Rio-Gonzalez was driving, the moment of the crash and moments that took place afterward.

FORT LUPTON POLICE

Four officers with both Platteville Police Department and Fort Lupton Police Department were originally responding to a reported road rage incident with a gun on Highway 85.

Platteville officers found the vehicle Rio-Gonzalez was in first on US 85 at County Road 38. The officer in the driver seat stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the police cruiser pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Then, Fort Lupton officers showed up, and together, they all attempted a high-risk traffic stop.

