Dog dies in apartment fire, residents displaced in Fort Collins

A dog died in a two-story apartment building fire in Fort Collins early on Tuesday. Everyone else was either rescued or able to evacuate on their own.

According to Poudre Fire Authority's tweets, firefighters were already on scene of an apartment fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of E Stuart Street.

PFA remains on scene after extinguishing a 2nd alarm fire in a two-story, multi family structure on the 1200 block of E. Stuart. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/ify1aEfnRs — poudrefire (@poudrefire) February 14, 2023

Two people were inside the unit where the fire started. One was rescued by a firefighter, and the other got out on their own. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, but there was no report of specific injuries due to the fire.

All the other units in the two-story building were evacuated, but Poudre Fire confirmed a dog died in the fire.

After the response, some residents were allowed to return home to the apartment building on the first floor.

Residents of at least four units were displaced by the fire, and American Red Cross responded to provide those residents with assistance.

There was no immediate information about the cause of the fire.