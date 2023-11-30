Former Wednesday's Child My'Kail adopted by great-grandmother: "I can truly say he's my greatest accomplishment in life"

As we round out National Adoption Month in Colorado, 12-year-old My'Kail Starr is sharing his journey to adoption, in hopes of inspiring other kids still waiting for their permanent families.

CBS News Colorado's Wednesday's Child reporter Mekialaya White caught up with Starr and his great-grandmother Susan Sanders in Commerce City, during a morning of shooting hoops and a little friendly competition.

"You think I'm going to let you just tap it in there, that ain't happening!" Sanders teased playfully with a laugh.

Starr is now thriving in life, on the basketball court and football field. Playing sports is one of his greatest passions, along with caring for animals and cooking. However, a year ago, life looked much different for him.

CBS/Susan Sanders

He was featured on Wednesday's Child while he was in foster care in 2022. While making homemade pizzas, he expressed his desire for a permanent home.

Thankfully, when that story aired, Sanders happened to be watching. "I was shocked and surprised. The next morning, best believe I was on the phone," she said.

Over the years, Sanders had become disconnected from her great-grandson. But after seeing his face on her tv screen, she was determined to adopt him and finally bring him home.

CBS/Susan Sanders

"A better place," elaborated Starr.

"We were blessed because... we wrapped this up in 12 months, we weren't playing. He said, 'granny, what took you so long?' It's been a journey."

To say the least, he's grateful for his granny. "(She's) funny, she can get mean. She's kind. It means a lot that someone cares for me," said Starr.

And Sanders says her life is now complete.

CBS/Susan Sanders

"My'Kail's brought a lot of joy. I mean, we growl at each other. I don't want anyone to think it was lovey dovey all the time, but it was well worth it. I can truly say he's my greatest accomplishment in life, for real."

To learn more about Colorado children still waiting for adoptive families, contact Raise the Future.