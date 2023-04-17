Former superintendent Corey Wise reaches settlement with Douglas County Schools

Former Douglas County Schools Superintendent Corey Wise has reached a settlement with the school district after his claims of unlawful termination.

Wise confirmed that the final settlement has been reached with the Douglas County School District and Douglas County Board of Education Members Becky Myers, Michael Peterson, Christy Williams, and Kaylee Winegar.

Corey Wise CBS

Wise claims he was terminated without cause and filed charges of unlawful practices with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and Colorado Department of Labor "for advocating for students with disabilities and minority youth, in violation of Mr. Wise's First Amendment and due-process rights and multiple state and federal civil rights laws."

The manner of his termination was also ruled by a court to have been a violation of Colorado's Sunshine Laws.

The school district paid Wise $270,733.61 owed to him for the remainder of his contract as well as paying him $562,000.00 to resolve all of his claims stemming from his unlawful termination. These funds came from the Douglas County School Board's insurance policies, not diverted from the schools or students.

Wise also released a statement through his attorneys which read in part, "Wise also thanks the many dedicated school administrators, teachers, and staff he has come to know who continue to put students and their education first. He knows teachers make all the difference. He urges the Douglas County School District to continue to emphasize educational equity and success for all students. More than anything, he wants to thank all those in the school system and community who supported him and continue to focus on what is just and right."