Former Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck endorses Democrat Phil Weiser for governor

Former Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck says he's endorsing Democrat Phil Weiser for governor, according to CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd.

Buck is a long-time Colorado Republican politician and former prosecutor whose career took him from congressional investigative staff work to federal law enforcement, local elected office and the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District from January 2015 until his resignation on March 22, 2024.

Ken Buck CBS

Weiser is term-limited out of the attorney general's office and is running for governor for the first time. Weiser was elected to Colorado Attorney General in 2019.

Weiser and Republican nominee Victor Marx will face off in a November general election to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Marx beat out long-time Republican lawmaker Barb Kirkmeyer in the primary to appear on the ballot.

Marx has been ordered to pay nearly $58,000 for accepting illegal campaign contributions. The hearing officer who issued the fine, Macon Cowles, says Marx took in 210 illegal donations between May and July totaling more than $83,000.

Phil Weiser CBS

A Democrat has been in the governor's office in Colorado for the past 20 years.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Colorado Voter's Guide