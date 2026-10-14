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Former Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck endorses Democrat Phil Weiser for governor

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Former Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck says he's endorsing Democrat Phil Weiser for governor, according to CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd. 

Buck is a long-time Colorado Republican politician and former prosecutor whose career took him from congressional investigative staff work to federal law enforcement, local elected office and the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District from January 2015 until his resignation on March 22, 2024.

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Ken Buck CBS

Weiser is term-limited out of the attorney general's office and is running for governor for the first time. Weiser was elected to Colorado Attorney General in 2019.

Weiser and Republican nominee Victor Marx will face off in a November general election to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Marx beat out long-time Republican lawmaker Barb Kirkmeyer in the primary to appear on the ballot. 

Marx has been ordered to pay nearly $58,000 for accepting illegal campaign contributions. The hearing officer who issued the fine, Macon Cowles, says Marx took in 210 illegal donations between May and July totaling more than $83,000. 

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Phil Weiser  CBS

A Democrat has been in the governor's office in Colorado for the past 20 years.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Colorado Voter's Guide

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