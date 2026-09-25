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Former Northern Colorado deputy sentenced for having sex with inmate while on duty

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A former Weld County Jail deputy in Northern Colorado was sentenced to eight years to life in prison for having sex with a female inmate while on duty. Jacob Golden was sentenced on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conduct by a peace officer- penetration on duty. 

Golden, 32, was sentenced to a range in what the Weld County District Attorney called an "indeterminate sentence," and the actual length of his term depends on his ability to be rehabilitated in sex offender programs.

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  Jacob Golden Weld County

The Weld County Sheriff's Office released this statement, "The Weld County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in our commitment to the highest standards of character and conduct for all employees. Unethical behavior will not be tolerated or condoned, as it falls short of both our expectations and those of the community we proudly serve."

Golden was terminated from the Weld County Sheriff's Office in July 2025, just weeks after the offense occurred. 

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